Who is Roger Stone?

Roger J. Stone Jr., an advisor for President Donald J. Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, signs a copy of his book, "The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution", for Stanley Tate of Miami, right, during an event hosted by the conservative group America First inside the Marriott in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Stone was the feature speaker who defended himself over contacts he had with Russia-linked hackers during the 2016 election. Michael Ares AP