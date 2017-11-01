Who is Roger Stone?

The incidental mentioning that Roger Stone’s Twitter account was closed down does not pay proper attention to who this man is and why his suspension from Twitter is a big deal. Why is he noteworthy? Who is this guy?
Roger Stone has proudly been a GOP “dirty trickster” since the days of Richard Nixon and Watergate. When he was a college student he was president of the student Republicans, caught the attention of the party who elevated him to participate in planning the break-in. Obscure but he was part of it.
Look up the Roger Stone’s Rules to learn such gems as “Attack, attack, attack, never defend.” Or there’s the other jewel “Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack.” Sound familiar to today’s White House?
Roger Stone selected Donald Trump to run for president in the late 1980s.
Roger Stone is a very dangerous man because of his shadow power. His recent expletive and threatening tirade to news anchors is a slip for a man who has been out of the spotlight pulling dirty tricks since the 1970s.
Hanging chads in Florida. Roger Stone. Lock Her Up, same guy.
Trump’s top adviser. Yup.
Gary J. Freiberg, Los Osos
Comments