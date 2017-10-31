Opera SLO recently did a performance of “Madama Butterfly.”
Letters to the Editor

More praise for Opera SLO’s ‘Madama Butterfly’

October 31, 2017 12:31 PM

We want to express our positive opinion of Opera SLO and its recent performance of “Madama Butterfly.” Clearly, in our opinion, Opera SLO is the community’s No. 1 performing arts organization. The opera is deeply rooted in the county, the various local collaborative arts, and the board of directors are seasoned music lovers with strong ties to business, education and naturally the arts.

Dr. Alhadeff is known for his creative work as conductor, musician, administrator, collaborator and more. The idea that someone might be offended by the flag scene may be reality, however the real closing argument of the controversial flag scene issue is in the reviews and letters received by Opera SLO, which have been overwhelmingly positive. In our mind the majority rule depicts the winner.

Judith Baron, Templeton

