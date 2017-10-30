An off-road enthusiast group has filed a suit in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to stop expanded dust-control measures on the Oceano Dunes.
Letters to the Editor

Friends of Oceano Dunes don’t really care about wildlife — or area residents

October 30, 2017 8:06 AM

I find it rather disingenuous — and unbelievable — that the Friends of the Oceano Dunes have any concern about the endangered species that they cite in their complaint against the California Coastal Commission. Even their name is cynical, as they seem to only care about the dunes so they can ride around on them and stir up dust.

Do they care if they destroy the dunes or the birds and animals that reside there, let alone the people who actually live in the area and are being made ill, and probably even dying, from the dust they stir up? If they did, I think they would be happy to allow the dust-control measures to proceed.

Shane VerPlanck Mize, Los Osos

