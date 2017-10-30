Stand up for the national anthem and stop complaining

Have we not all noticed how disenchanted the youths are?
A knee to protest how injust, unfair, awful life is in the United States. As multimillionaire youths complain most, with very little life experience, we see curiously it’s not just the youth but the older as well, all taking a knee.
Suggestion: Stop complaining for one day and dragging the majority of us down and stand up and get on with being something other than typical complainers that are so common.
Those typically taking a knee are those who can’t stay on their feet. Let’s all try to stop complaining as a good start to moving forward.
Patrick Manion, Morro Bay
