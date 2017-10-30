San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid (35) and Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the National Anthem prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA.
San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid (35) and Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the National Anthem prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. Daniel Gluskoter AP
San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid (35) and Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the National Anthem prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. Daniel Gluskoter AP

Letters to the Editor

Stand up for the national anthem and stop complaining

October 30, 2017 8:05 AM

Have we not all noticed how disenchanted the youths are?

A knee to protest how injust, unfair, awful life is in the United States. As multimillionaire youths complain most, with very little life experience, we see curiously it’s not just the youth but the older as well, all taking a knee.

Suggestion: Stop complaining for one day and dragging the majority of us down and stand up and get on with being something other than typical complainers that are so common.

Those typically taking a knee are those who can’t stay on their feet. Let’s all try to stop complaining as a good start to moving forward.

Patrick Manion, Morro Bay

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay 0:48

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay
Zombies, runners and kids invade Camp San Luis Obispo to benefit autism center 2:14

Zombies, runners and kids invade Camp San Luis Obispo to benefit autism center
Harmony beachfront home goes on the market for $6.7 million 1:16

Harmony beachfront home goes on the market for $6.7 million

View More Video