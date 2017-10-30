Motorcycle registration fee skyrockets. Why?

I just got my registration renewal for my 48-year-old Honda motorcycle I have owned since 1971. Fees are now $120! They must be kidding me, right? In 1971 it was $6. If inflation has made everything 10 times as expensive, that would be $60. But $120? By comparison, our 2003 Ford is $112.
I am trying to minimize my carbon footprint by getting around on something that gets 50+ mpg, but I am afraid our state government isn’t doing much to encourage that behavior. Note to self and everyone around me — remember and VOTE!
Robert C. Wilson, San Luis Obispo
