Here’s how to sell conservative supervisors on marijuana

The news about the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ plans to crack down on marijuana production and distribution doesn’t compute.
Consider this: Cannabis-growing operations strain natural resources, use lots of herbicides, pesticides and rodenticides. Given the anti-environmental, anti-conservation policies of the conservative majority’s political party, you’d think the pot business would be something such folks would support. Furthermore, growing and selling weed is very lucrative. and since when have conservatives been against people making money?
If marijuana advocates want to persuade board members to lighten up on cannabis farms and sales, they could remind the Monsanto fans of how much harm the growers do to the earth and to wildlife. Just think of it; big profits at the expense of wild nature. For a Republican, what’s not to love?
Jay Bonestell, Los Osos
