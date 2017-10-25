Eagle Rock is mostly on the Camp San Luis Obispo side of the fence but a trail leads there from El Chorro Regional Park. Naming the park after the rock is one proposed idea.
Letters to the Editor

Forget the new name. More funding and better marketing is what El Chorro Park needs

October 25, 2017 7:20 AM

Last Sunday’s editorial by The Tribune editors (“SLO County wants to rename El Chorro Regional Park. Don’t let it,”) was appropriately timed and made some very important points regarding El Chorro Regional Park. The editorial focused on efforts to rename the facility and questioned the wisdom of the proposed name of Eagle Rock Park.

Eagle Rock is an interesting but seldom visited feature of the park and does not represent the character or history of the area. Comments by Dan Krieger that emphasized the American Indian and Hispanic heritage are more appropriate. El Chorro Recreation area or, better yet, Rancho El Chorro Park, sound pretty good to me.

El Chorro Park is a truly remarkable place in need of upgrading. The existing Dairy Creek Golf Course is underutilized and lacks the necessary water to properly maintain it. Conversion to a nine-hole course is a wise action. The existing golf driving range is the best in the county and should be maintained at its current status.

The editorial failed to mention two of the best features of the park — the dog park and the botanical garden/environmental center. Both are underutilized with respect to their attractiveness and need to be better marketed and would benefit from additional funding.

Alex Beattie, Morro Bay

