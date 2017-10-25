SLO Opera’s “Madama Butterfly” was first rate

The spirit of Puccini’s opera “Madama Butterfly,” performed Oct. 14 and 15 by Opera San Luis Obispo, came alive at the new Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus.
Who am I to say this? Just a 71-year-old professional violinist who has played that instrument 62 years, originally from the Bay Area and L.A.’s studio recording scene for over 45 years.
I drove all the way up from the Palm Springs area just to be a part of this production, which, take it from me, was this side of wonderful. It wasn’t for the money, which is still pretty good by big city standards. It was for the music, both playing and singing. I have performed this piece many times in great venues and I must admit, this SLO production belonged in San Francisco, L.A. or New York even, it was that good.
The opera singers came all the way from those cities and Europe as well, to make you quake, quiver, smile, laugh, and cry your eyes out as the orchestra blasted you into outer space with the triple fortissimos. Not bad for a $30 ticket.
Christopher Reutinger, La Quinta
