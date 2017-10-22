San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid (35) and Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the national anthem prior to the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in September 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Letters to the Editor

U.S. military fought for right to protest during NFL games

October 22, 2017 8:56 PM

Regarding Randy Carter’s letter in your Oct. 20 issue (“There are many ways to protest, just don't go after our flag”):

The writer seems to miss the point. He asserts that kneeling during the national anthem shows disrespect for our country and military. Hogwash! Those who kneel in protest are exercising the exact freedoms and rights the military has laid their lives on the line for.

To suggest that these First Amendment protest rights should be subject to restrictions on “when” and “where” is ludicrous. “You have the right to protest, but we’ll decide when, where and how.” Is this a proper interpretation of the First Amendment?

“Love it or leave it” isn’t the rallying cry of “patriots.” It’s the cry of the intolerant and ignorant. “Love it and fix it” seems a much more patriotic attitude.

Thomas Bringle, Grover Beach

