Drivers must be accountable for what’s loaded in their vehicles

On Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m., we were driving north on Highway 101 about a mile north of Monterey Street when the car ahead of us hit a piece of metal debris in the road and our car’s hood was damaged and the windshield smashed. We’re very lucky a serious accident did not happen on the crowded highway.
I’m positive the driver ahead of the car that hit the debris knew that material fell from their truck.
Now we are faced with a high deductible for the damage. There needs to be strict enforcement of regulations requiring secure loads. Drivers need to be conscious of what is in the back of their vehicles and aware of the damage they can cause if loads aren’t properly secured.
Bob Leith, Paso Robles
