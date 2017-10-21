Showers of Hope needs helpers

Showers of Hope is in its sixth week of offering showers to people who have no other way to get clean. To date, we’ve given 129 showers. Our guests are so grateful! We need another person who has a large truck to haul the shower trailer one day a week to its location on Los Osos Valley Road and help set it up. It’s not difficult and is very rewarding.
We’ve got great volunteers and need more. We offer clean towels (laundered by Paul’s Cleaners), travel-sized toiletries, new shower shoes, clean clothing, sleeping bags, a snack, water (soon to be a real meal), hair cuts, shaves and rides into town for those without bus passes.
We need greeters to welcome shower guests and take down their information for our records so we can direct them to help. We have six veterans we’re helping to get into housing.
Please let us know if you’re interested. We need travel toiletries, clothing, bus passes and gift cards to local eateries. They can be dropped off at 1757 Frambuesa Drive in San Luis Obispo. For more information, contact Hope’s Village at 805-234-5478.
Becky Jorgeson, San Luis Obispo
