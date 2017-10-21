Letters to the Editor

A different take on ‘taking a knee’

October 21, 2017 11:42 AM

I wish to make a few comments about “taking a knee” before the American flag.

I am an 86-year-old white veteran. I had two brothers (Navy), one foster brother (Army), and one cousin (Navy) in WWII.

I (Navy) and two cousins (one Navy, one Army) were in during the Korean War. My oldest brother has been missing in action since Aug. 13, 1944. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Presidential Unit Citations, plus other medals. Thus, I feel I have the right to speak out on “taking a knee.”

I am very confused about the anger over “taking a knee.” I was always taught that being on your knee was a show of respect as one asked for help. After all, men “take a knee” when they ask a woman for their hand in marriage.

“Taking a knee” before the flag or the National Anthem is a show of respect. Sitting down or turning one’s back is a show of disrespect. Taking a knee is asking for help while showing respect. I do not understand why there is so much anger directed at these men who are asking for help. They can’t do it alone, it is community work. Stop and put yourself in their place, would you be any different? I think not.

We all need to help. With better education, more job training for existing jobs and more effort on both sides to see the common good, we could make great strides toward making this a truly great country.

Above all, we need to get to know each other. After all, we aren’t much different. On average, we are the same. The shade of one’s skin should not set us apart.

James Battles, Cambria

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics
Meet Dallas: A gentle shelter pup looking for her forever home 0:57

Meet Dallas: A gentle shelter pup looking for her forever home
Meet the creators of 'Zits' and 'Rubes' at When Cartoon Worlds Collide in SLO 0:24

Meet the creators of 'Zits' and 'Rubes' at When Cartoon Worlds Collide in SLO

View More Video