A different take on ‘taking a knee’

I wish to make a few comments about “taking a knee” before the American flag.
I am an 86-year-old white veteran. I had two brothers (Navy), one foster brother (Army), and one cousin (Navy) in WWII.
I (Navy) and two cousins (one Navy, one Army) were in during the Korean War. My oldest brother has been missing in action since Aug. 13, 1944. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Presidential Unit Citations, plus other medals. Thus, I feel I have the right to speak out on “taking a knee.”
I am very confused about the anger over “taking a knee.” I was always taught that being on your knee was a show of respect as one asked for help. After all, men “take a knee” when they ask a woman for their hand in marriage.
“Taking a knee” before the flag or the National Anthem is a show of respect. Sitting down or turning one’s back is a show of disrespect. Taking a knee is asking for help while showing respect. I do not understand why there is so much anger directed at these men who are asking for help. They can’t do it alone, it is community work. Stop and put yourself in their place, would you be any different? I think not.
We all need to help. With better education, more job training for existing jobs and more effort on both sides to see the common good, we could make great strides toward making this a truly great country.
Above all, we need to get to know each other. After all, we aren’t much different. On average, we are the same. The shade of one’s skin should not set us apart.
James Battles, Cambria
