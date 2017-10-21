The ‘right time’ to protest? That would be now

There never seems to be a “right time” or “right place” for protest. Rosa Parks should have chosen a different bus at a different time in a different city. Gandhi should have just waited for the British to leave India. Martin Luther King should have ignored his namesake and marched across a different bridge. Those who protested the Vietnam War should have just waited for it to be over.
They didn’t “divide” an already divided country. They just pointed out the division, while others preferred that it be ignored. The preference of those who think protesters should neither be heard nor seen defeats the purpose of protest. It’s a good thing the Boston Tea Party did not follow their advice.
Steven P. Anderson, Arroyo Grande
Comments