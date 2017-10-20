Stop fighting clean energy

Cities, forests, even vineyards up in smoke, (“Wine country wondering when tourists will return,” Oct. 16,) higher temperatures creating perfect environments for massive destruction. Add humungous hurricanes, and climate change due to increased greenhouse gases becomes more and more obvious. Fossil fuel use has to be reduced.
Two approaches must be used. First, a revenue neutral fee or tax must be placed on all fossil fuel produced, with all collected fees returned to U.S. citizens. Secondly, government regulations, supported by large energy producers trying to slow down clean energy production, must be drastically reduced.
Clean energy is here to stay. The longer it takes to be fully implemented, the more damage to our small planet will occur.
Richard Robinson, Arroyo Grande
Comments