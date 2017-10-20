Letters to the Editor

Medicare for All is our only hope

October 20, 2017 7:30 AM

President Trump has made sure that Obamacare is unaffordable and unworkable. What do we do now?

Those of us old enough for government-run Medicare are OK, but health insurance is a must to survive, and Trump’s plan is wiping out the financial help promised to the low-income population.

To pass Medicare for All is our only hope. California has SB 562, and there are bills in both the House and Senate.

I hear voices afraid of government-run health care, but we wouldn’t have that — we would just have a more efficient insurance system that would move us from an expensive, for-profit multi-plan system to an integrated system (single payer). And, since private insurance companies will no longer be involved, it will be more manageable and cheaper.

The president has done us a favor. Everyone will be insured.

Mary Wood, San Luis Obispo

