How do the people who elected Trump sleep at night?

The current White House occupant regularly belittles people because of their physical appearance, threatens to use the U.S. tax laws to stifle people’s First Amendment rights and further threatens to use the Federal Communications Commission to punish those news agencies that report news he doesn’t like. And this is just what he did in the last week.
The most horrifying aspect of his presidency, however, is the fact that this schoolyard bully, who has the maturity and temperament of a 9-year-old, has sole irrevocable command of the most powerful nuclear arsenal in the world.
That’s right: If Trumpelstiltskin decides to nuke someone in Asia because they comment on the size of his hands, nobody can stop him. Not Congress, not the Secretary of Defense, not the vice president. Nobody.
I hope the people who elected this sociopath sleep well at night. I know I can’t.
Jeff B. Rininger, Cayucos
Comments