There are many ways to protest — just don’t go after our flag

Regarding the letter, “Respect must be earned, Mr. Trump” (Oct. 13) by Bill Miller:
Mr. Miller, there is nothing Trump can do to ever satisfy you and the liberal media. You were pounding Trump before he was president, just like you did Bush and Reagan — you know, the cowboy who you liberals said would start World War III.
Yes, the Constitution contains a document called the Bill of Rights that protects the right to protest and the right to free speech. All we, the silent majority, are saying is that there are so many ways to protest.
Please just don’t go after our country, our flag and military. We will fight for it and we don't need to be paid by George Soros to riot and cause chaos!
Randy Carter, Los Osos
