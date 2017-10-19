Letters to the Editor

Bam! Cal Poly now charges for handicapped parking at sporting events

October 19, 2017 7:31 AM

I’ve been attending Cal Poly football since the 1970s; the last 10 years I’ve been using a handicapped placard to park. Never paid for parking.

At one recent game — bam — $10. A simple verbal heads up at the previous game would have been considerate. Naw, just bam, cough up the dough ’cause we’re all rich on the Central Coast.

Here’s some news for Poly: Many of us handicapped are elderly and on fixed incomes. Thank you so much Jeff Armstrong, Tim Walsh and the university for finding a new, vulnerable source for a few bucks. Great P.R.

Guess your gratitude has gone the way of the season — losing.

Walter Wald, Arroyo Grande

Editor’s note: The Tribune invited Cal Poly to respond and it declined to do so.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard 0:36

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard
Images from the Oakland Hills fire (October 19, 1991) 0:36

Images from the Oakland Hills fire (October 19, 1991)
Coho salmon dying from pollution 0:36

Coho salmon dying from pollution

View More Video