An American flag is presented before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
An American flag is presented before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski AP
An American flag is presented before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski AP

Letters to the Editor

Who is really disrespecting the flag?

October 18, 2017 9:20 AM

Our flag is considered a living thing, representing a living country, its people and all of our rights. The Supreme Court ruled that burning the flag is a form of political speech, not desecration, and is protected by the First Amendment.

So why is kneeling as a political protest against racism considered to be disrespecting the flag, since the flag is a symbol of that very right to protest? Aren’t the people who are kneeling possibly showing the flag a higher form of respect?

The Flag Code of 1923 governs the display and respect of the flag. Do you take your hat off for the anthem? The flag is never to be carried horizontally like those giant flags at games; never worn as apparel, like flag hats, shirts, vests, cowboy boots or “Duck Dynasty’ headbands; never used on disposable items like flag toothpicks, paper plates, napkins and cakes on the Fourth of July; and never used in advertising like holiday sales ads.

And it’s never to be used for a political stunt like Trump and Pence’s, wasting millions of dollars of taxpayer money by exploiting the police, first responders and the people of Indianapolis — the very people they say the flag represents — to attack people exercising the very right the flag does represent.

Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard 0:36

Big bear goes window shopping down major Lake Tahoe boulevard
Images from the Oakland Hills fire (October 19, 1991) 0:36

Images from the Oakland Hills fire (October 19, 1991)
Coho salmon dying from pollution 0:36

Coho salmon dying from pollution

View More Video