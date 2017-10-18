Who is really disrespecting the flag?

Our flag is considered a living thing, representing a living country, its people and all of our rights. The Supreme Court ruled that burning the flag is a form of political speech, not desecration, and is protected by the First Amendment.
So why is kneeling as a political protest against racism considered to be disrespecting the flag, since the flag is a symbol of that very right to protest? Aren’t the people who are kneeling possibly showing the flag a higher form of respect?
The Flag Code of 1923 governs the display and respect of the flag. Do you take your hat off for the anthem? The flag is never to be carried horizontally like those giant flags at games; never worn as apparel, like flag hats, shirts, vests, cowboy boots or “Duck Dynasty’ headbands; never used on disposable items like flag toothpicks, paper plates, napkins and cakes on the Fourth of July; and never used in advertising like holiday sales ads.
And it’s never to be used for a political stunt like Trump and Pence’s, wasting millions of dollars of taxpayer money by exploiting the police, first responders and the people of Indianapolis — the very people they say the flag represents — to attack people exercising the very right the flag does represent.
Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos
