Letters to the Editor

SLO County has a bounty of beautiful walking trails

October 16, 2017 1:39 AM

San Luis Obispo County is delightfully full of splendid walks through Mother Nature’s backyard.

There is one I went on not long ago that wandered down a little oak enshrouded valley that ended with an overlook of the eastern shore of Lopez Lake.

It was here that I took a step back in time to when the Chumash people inhabited this region. They had lived here for thousands of years following Mother Narure’s laws being a part of all that existed here, the numerous animals and plants.

Here there is an overhang of rock where they had made their presence known by painting and scratching on the walls of the overhang many scenes depicting their lives.

Standing here, one can’t help but wonder what thoughts must have passed through their heads. I wonder, did they realize how important they were to all about them, and that they were part of Mother Naure’s evolution plan?

This is but one beautiful spot in our remarkable county.

W. R. Cole, Arroyo Grande

