Help save the planet. Walk to school

A few days ago, I received an email urging me to celebrate Walk to School Day. I laughed. Can you imagine Walk to School Day 30 years ago? Almost every child walked to school every day back then, and most were slim and full of energy.
The disappearance of neighborhood schools and the creation of “open schools” or “magnet schools” shoved children into cars and helped destroy the environment as well as promote obesity. Sadly, it did not do anything to improve learning. Saving the planet is not solely our government’s job, it is everyone’s. Returning to neighborhood schools is one of those steps that would help save the planet.
Odile Ayral, San Luis Obispo
