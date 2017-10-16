Gun control won’t stop madmen

Is gun control the answer? This was the title of the op-ed piece published in The Tribune on Oct. 7, written by a journalist named Leah Libresco.
It was a reasoned, cogent response to the call for more, strict gun control. It lacked the shrill hyperbole often used by the NRA in its opposition to any kind of gun control. Reading the commentary will tell you that Ms. Libresco is not a gun owner because she says the risk of a gun in her home outweighs the benefits.
It is her choice, not that of a third party such as the government. Ownership of firearms is well-entrenched in our society and will continue so for some time to come. Passing rules that regulate or restrict gun ownership will not help stop madmen such those that killed at Sandy Hook or Las Vegas.
Read her article to see why. I would like to think those who want to create more laws regarding firearms use some of Ms. Libresco’s cold logic.
Timothy Myer, Nipomo
Comments