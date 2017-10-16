A little-known device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons.
A little-known device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons. Rick Bowmer AP
Letters to the Editor

Where is the common sense on gun control?

October 16, 2017 1:19 AM

As a former school teacher, I often think my colleagues and I failed to teach critical thinking skills. Reading some of the opinions and letters to the editor proves we have a lot to do in this area.

How is it possible to justify ignoring gun control because killers will kill no matter what? “They will do it with bats or knives if they didn’t have guns.” How many would have fallen if bats or knives had been thrown from the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay hotel instead of the hell of automatic fire?

Reading about research that paints a picture of nations with strict weapon laws simply not faring any better than we are is jaw dropping. I haven’t read about a lot of mass murders lately in Japan or Australia. Did I miss that?

Forget critical thinking skills. What happened to simple common sense?

Mary Ross, Cambria

