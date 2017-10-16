Where is the common sense on gun control?

As a former school teacher, I often think my colleagues and I failed to teach critical thinking skills. Reading some of the opinions and letters to the editor proves we have a lot to do in this area.
How is it possible to justify ignoring gun control because killers will kill no matter what? “They will do it with bats or knives if they didn’t have guns.” How many would have fallen if bats or knives had been thrown from the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay hotel instead of the hell of automatic fire?
Reading about research that paints a picture of nations with strict weapon laws simply not faring any better than we are is jaw dropping. I haven’t read about a lot of mass murders lately in Japan or Australia. Did I miss that?
Forget critical thinking skills. What happened to simple common sense?
Mary Ross, Cambria
Comments