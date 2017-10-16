Letters to the Editor

Pink license plates? How about free mammograms

October 16, 2017 01:09 AM

A bright pink mailer from Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s office arrived in my mailbox. The headline says, “Breast Cancer Screenings — Early Detection Saves Lives.” It’s encouraging me to purchase a pink license plate, which will earmark a portion of plate sales to fund free breast exams and mammograms.

I have a better idea, Mr. Cunningham: Make sure women receive free mammograms and health screenings through affordable health care. Health care that can’t be taken away by your party’s Neanderthal leaders. Please don’t waste taxpayers’ money on glossy mailers that provide little benefit to your constituents.

Madeline Palaszewski, Los Osos

