Ride along as the Coast Guard takes on waves in Morro Bay

Letters to the Editor

Community Foundation of SLO County looks out for our local nonprofits

October 16, 2017 12:56 AM

Thank you for your wonderful article on Transitions-Mental Health Association’s High School Program (“SLO County schools add new mental health, suicide prevention program”).

To round out the roster of local heroes contributing to this work, we would like to pay tribute to the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County. Without their efforts, our agency would never have been connected with the Gertrude & Leonard Fairbanks Foundation. It is one of the hallmarks of San Luis Obispo County: the ability to recall a good idea and bring it to the attention of the right people.

The Community Foundation looks out for our local nonprofits in many valuable ways, and this was one of those instances.

Jill Bolster White, executive director, Transitions-Mental Health Association

