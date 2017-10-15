SLO City Council should worry about roads, not gray buildings

So, I’m driving down Marsh Street into downtown SLO, because my urologist told me if I experience lots of strong jolts, it would break up my kidney stones.

Then, I approached Santa Rosa Street and saw the building painted gray.

Finally, I read in The Tribune that the SLO City Council, after some discussion, had voted to make the builder change the color scheme.

It suddenly struck me: Wow, our City Council sure has its priorities straight, no? I mean, it’s so much more important to have buildings painted certain colors than it is to have smooth streets on which to drive.

What a city!