  Is this new building in downtown SLO 'hideous'?

    A controversial, dark gray three-story building in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo must get a new paint job, the City Council decided Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Some people said they liked the project’s charcoal gray facade at Santa Rosa and Marsh streets. But others called it "hideous." Take a look at the building ... what do you think?

Letters to the Editor

SLO City Council should worry about roads, not gray buildings

October 15, 2017 8:57 PM

So, I’m driving down Marsh Street into downtown SLO, because my urologist told me if I experience lots of strong jolts, it would break up my kidney stones.

Then, I approached Santa Rosa Street and saw the building painted gray.

Finally, I read in The Tribune that the SLO City Council, after some discussion, had voted to make the builder change the color scheme.

It suddenly struck me: Wow, our City Council sure has its priorities straight, no? I mean, it’s so much more important to have buildings painted certain colors than it is to have smooth streets on which to drive.

What a city!

Will Powers, San Luis Obispo

