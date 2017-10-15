This site off Highway 1 near South Bay Boulevard has been chosen for the new location of the Morro Bay wastewater treatment plant.
This site off Highway 1 near South Bay Boulevard has been chosen for the new location of the Morro Bay wastewater treatment plant. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
This site off Highway 1 near South Bay Boulevard has been chosen for the new location of the Morro Bay wastewater treatment plant. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Morro Bay council is adding to discord over sewer

October 15, 2017 8:40 PM

City Council member Marlys McPherson did a great disservice to the Morro Bay community in her recent letter to the editor about the city’s new water reclamation facility. The council chose the only site that has a chance to meet the deadline to qualify for the low cost federal loan on which the financial viability of the project may well depend.

Instead of dividing community support for the decision, Marlys and the rest of the City Council should provide the leadership to bring the forthcoming 218 vote on rate structure to a successful conclusion for the community.

Terrance Tennant, Morro Bay

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1 1:13

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1
Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural 1:04

Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural
California wildfires in pictures: 7 days of devastation and struggle 1:06

California wildfires in pictures: 7 days of devastation and struggle

View More Video