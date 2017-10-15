Morro Bay council is adding to discord over sewer

City Council member Marlys McPherson did a great disservice to the Morro Bay community in her recent letter to the editor about the city’s new water reclamation facility. The council chose the only site that has a chance to meet the deadline to qualify for the low cost federal loan on which the financial viability of the project may well depend.
Instead of dividing community support for the decision, Marlys and the rest of the City Council should provide the leadership to bring the forthcoming 218 vote on rate structure to a successful conclusion for the community.
Terrance Tennant, Morro Bay
Comments