Mayor Heidi Harmon hugs Mona Olivas Tucker, chair of the Northern Chumash Tribe, as Clairibel Terril and Wendy Lucas applaud on Tuesday as the City Council proclaimed San Luis Obispo would celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Letters to the Editor

SLO rewrites history by replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

October 14, 2017 2:54 PM

Our community is blessed with a rich heritage of higher education, art, music and all other attributes of a civilized society. The hallmarks of such a society are rationality, tolerance, the rule of law and freedom of thought: classical liberalism.

A civilized society maintains its history to learn and to evolve. It is disturbing to see our community joining those who would erase our history and tear down our monuments. It is nothing short of “book burning.” It is worth noting the admonition, stated in various ways, that “those who ignore history, are doomed to repeat it.” It is also worth noting that following the fall of the Roman Empire, the Dark Ages ensued.

Barbarians pillage by tearing down monuments, defacing institutions and subverting culture. Afterward, they rewrite history.

Our community has the strength to celebrate both the legacy of indigenous people and the age of discovery.

Joseph E. Brocato, San Luis Obispo

