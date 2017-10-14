SLO rewrites history by replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

Our community is blessed with a rich heritage of higher education, art, music and all other attributes of a civilized society. The hallmarks of such a society are rationality, tolerance, the rule of law and freedom of thought: classical liberalism.

A civilized society maintains its history to learn and to evolve. It is disturbing to see our community joining those who would erase our history and tear down our monuments. It is nothing short of “book burning.” It is worth noting the admonition, stated in various ways, that “those who ignore history, are doomed to repeat it.” It is also worth noting that following the fall of the Roman Empire, the Dark Ages ensued.

Barbarians pillage by tearing down monuments, defacing institutions and subverting culture. Afterward, they rewrite history.

Our community has the strength to celebrate both the legacy of indigenous people and the age of discovery.