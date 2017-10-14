In this Sept. 23, 2017 photo provided by Centinel Solutions, a model displays a camera mounted below the barrel of a handgun in New York. Some police departments are considering putting cameras on officers' guns, saying they would give a better, unobstructed view of police-involved shootings and save money on video storage costs compared with body cameras.
In this Sept. 23, 2017 photo provided by Centinel Solutions, a model displays a camera mounted below the barrel of a handgun in New York. Some police departments are considering putting cameras on officers' guns, saying they would give a better, unobstructed view of police-involved shootings and save money on video storage costs compared with body cameras. Gavin Smith Centinel Solutions via AP

Letters to the Editor

Gun ownership is a privilege taken for granted

October 14, 2017 2:53 PM

We seem to get mass shootings in America quite often these days, with some nutcase using a type of assault weapon. We start yelling for more gun control legislation to ban these types of weapons, but don’t add the teeth to put the bite into it.

What needs to happen is to revise the Second Amendment to limit the number of guns people (civilians) can purchase and what types of weapons they qualify for. Initiate a national task force to confiscate any and all types of assault and automatic weapons across America.

I know there will be crybabies out there who will say it’s my constitutional right to own a gun, but these weapons do not belong in civilian hands. When the Second Amendment was written, there were only single-shot muskets, not full automatics, semi-autos and repeat-fire weapons.

I served in the Army to protect our rights, but this is a privilege we take for granted. Yes, I said privilege, and that is what it should be listed as, not a right. Groups like the NRA are brainwashing people into believing in nonsensical end-of-world scenarios like an zombie apocalypse or some other dark disaster.

I can hear how people are going to react to this letter. It’s just my opinion, get over it.

Raymond C. Porter, Paso Robles

