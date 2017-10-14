Morro Bay council member unfairly blames citizens for high cost of sewer

In reference to Marlys McPherson’s Oct.5 letter to the editor (“Here’s why Morro Bay’s sewer project costs more than it should”), I found the content deeply disturbing. As a member of the Morro Bay City Council, she represents all citizens of the city.
That certainly was not the focus of the letter, which clearly pitted one segment of Morro Bay’s population against another. The idea that those who expressed concern about the Righetti property as a potential site for the sewer project are now, in McPherson’s words, responsible for inflated rates “for the next 35 years” is erroneous and inflammatory.
What is missing from the letter is the fact that McPherson, the mayor and fellow council members have mismanaged this project from its inception. Don’t project blame on to people who have a right to express concerns and insights regarding the health and welfare of their community. Take responsibility for your actions and start making responsible decisions.
Nancy Lindholm, Morro Bay
