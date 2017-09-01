Letters to the Editor

September 1, 2017 8:37 PM

Congress should use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office

To all of you who support Donald Trump, I ask one question: Are you blind to the fact that you elected a whack job as president, who now has the nuclear codes? He has been lying continuously from the beginning and you accept it. He constantly berates people on Twitter like a 3-year-old on a tantrum. Yet you still find this behavior acceptable.

I find it appalling that a man in the position as president acts like an incompetent buffoon. He constantly makes statements that continually divide the people of America by not condemning neo-Nazis, white supremacy groups, but allying with them. I hope the rumors about Congress pushing for the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows for the removal of the president under certain conditions, are true to get this lunatic out of the White House as soon as possible. We the people have tolerated too much of his chaotic behavior for too long and want it to stop.

P.S. Fool you once shame on him, fool you over and over, shame on you!

Raymond C. Porter, Paso Robles

Letters to the Editor

