Letters to the Editor

Mobile home zone could be the answer for SLO housing issues

August 31, 2017 8:21 PM

Ms. Ruth Starr’s suggestion regarding increasing the amount of affordable housing is well taken (“We need manufactured homes to create more affordable housing,” Aug. 28). It should be noted, however, that the option of manufactured homes has been placed before varying Boards of Supervisors without success for many years, mainly because of a dissemination of rampant disinformation concerning the costs of building mobile home parks.

Nevertheless, there is something that can be done in a relatively short time to help the situation. (At the mobile home park conversion hearings of a decade ago, it was stated by a senior county staff member that such an ordinance could be formulated and put before the Planning Commission in four months or less.)

Establish a new zoning category for all mobile home parks in our unincorporated areas: Mobile Home Park Residential, thus adding an additional layer of protection against conversion of the parks to other uses and/or types of housing.

Currently the financial standards for conversion enacted by the board around 10 years ago are the mobile home park’s only protection and those are rapidly becoming irrelevant due to our fulminating real estate values.

Hugh M. Gilson, Oceano

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA
Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

View More Video