Letters to the Editor

Veterans event at Madonna Expo Center should be more inclusive

August 29, 2017 8:36 PM

My following comments are in regard to The Tribune’s advertisement for a Veterans Day lunch at the Madonna Expo Center.

Hopefully it was just an oversight on someone’s good intentions, but why is it only a tribute for veterans who served after 1975?

Why wasn’t it a tribute for all veterans, even before 1975? Since I and many others served in Vietnam, Korea and all wars before this date, I consider it disrespectful and hurtful to not be included in this invitation!

All of us have each given some, and some have given all.

J. Baumgart, Atascadero

