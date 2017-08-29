Veterans event at Madonna Expo Center should be more inclusive

My following comments are in regard to The Tribune’s advertisement for a Veterans Day lunch at the Madonna Expo Center.
Hopefully it was just an oversight on someone’s good intentions, but why is it only a tribute for veterans who served after 1975?
Why wasn’t it a tribute for all veterans, even before 1975? Since I and many others served in Vietnam, Korea and all wars before this date, I consider it disrespectful and hurtful to not be included in this invitation!
All of us have each given some, and some have given all.
J. Baumgart, Atascadero
