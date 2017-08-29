Cure for SLO housing shortage: More on-campus housing at Cal Poly

The “housing crisis” within our town would be solved most efficiently — at least cost and greatest convenience to residents — by moving more of the 10,000 or so students living in town back where they belong — on campus.
Rental properties account for over 60 percent of the housing in this town. If students lived on campus, a whole lot more housing would be available, at lower rent and with less competition. This would be such a better outcome for residents, tourists and businesses than adding 720 homes at Avila Ranch, 332 homes at Righetti Ranch and 580 homes at San Luis Ranch.
Caltrans says the 227 intersections are failing. Water agencies tell us to conserve water. Everyone finds parking difficult. It is insanity to add more homes now without solving these existing problems first.
Patty Smith, San Luis Obispo
