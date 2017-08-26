Letters to the Editor

We must keep the separation of church and state in politics

August 26, 2017 7:41 PM

It is my opinion that any politician who injects or tries to inject religion in politics or public policy should never be elected to any office.

The words of JFK should ring true:

“I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me.”

We have many people in this country who would gladly see the nation become a theocracy in order to impose their religious beliefs on the rest. I see no difference between this ideology and the creation of a caliphate. And it is quite odd that these people seem to belong mostly to one of the ruling parties.

The Founding Fathers made it clear that citizens should have freedom of religion as well as from religion.

Let’s stick to it!

Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach

