    WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

What will you do if Nazis come to your town?

August 26, 2017 7:37 PM

As a teenager, I saw Nazis march in Glendale in 1960. I was returning from the barber shop with a friend and his dad. We saw Nazis marching with signs that said “Exterminate Jews.” Mr. Zamos pulled the car over, got out, walked up to the uniformed leader and said, “I am a Jew, exterminate me!”

That was a real-life lesson. Evil must be called out and confronted by all citizens. A vile and evil faction of society is feeling empowered by the sympathetic words of the president. We must show our children by clear words and actions that this is a poison on society that we will not allow to spread.

We will see more attacks from these fascist domestic terrorists. If you walk into a town with torches, guns, shields and Nazi flags, it is not a peaceful demonstration. It is a terrorist attack.

Dan McCraw, Templeton

