What will you do if Nazis come to your town?

More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:30 Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard McClatchy

