Hate groups must be challenged

The dark underbelly of movements with names like “America First” lies exposed now, the Nazi swastika in full public view, the brimming hatred bared in the torchlight of marchers who gathered from throughout this country to tell blacks, Jews, Muslims: We’re here, get out.
If nothing else, Charlottesville, Virginia, showed that they’re not just a few, gathered around small-power AM radio stations, passing vile messages on the Internet. They are many, and a serious threat to American life.
They must be challenged, and stopped.
Marvin Sosna, Morro Bay
Comments