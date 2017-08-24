One of the concerns over the new quarry is increased truck traffic on Highway 58 at the Santa Margarita Elementary School crossing.
Letters to the Editor

Don’t want the Santa Margarita quarry? Submit complaints and attend meetings

August 24, 2017 2:50 PM

Of the many questions Santa Margarita residents are asking about the re-submitted quarry application, several stand out.

“Why are we going through this again when the same application was rejected less than two years ago?” Because the law allows the applicants to try again and now there is another supervisor who supports profits for a few over responsible land use.

“I’m confused; why is there a main proposal identical to the previous one but also an alternative reduced proposal?” The applicants are offering an alternative to be evaluated with the EIR, which slightly changes the route but would now impact Atascadero residents near the Santa Barbara 101 interchange instead of the Santa Margarita business district. A ploy to give three of the supervisors a way to say they have reduced the impact on the Santa Margarita community without really doing so?

“What can we do to prevent this poorly located quarry from happening and from harming the residents and community of Santa Margarita and possibly south Atascadero?”

Submit comments on content for the new EIR to asingewald@co.slo.ca.us by Aug. 28, attend Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors hearings and write letters.

Janice Carr, Santa Margarita

