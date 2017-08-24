Eclipse-watchers at a viewing party at the Atascadero library on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Letters to the Editor

Where were the glasses in The Tribune’s photo of people watching the eclipse?

August 24, 2017 2:48 PM

Had to chuckle at the photo on Tuesday’s front page of a group of people in Atasacadero staring up at the eclipse, NONE of them wearing protective eyewear! They were last seen wandering aimlessly around Atascadero Lake.

Steve Doerr, Atascadero

