Where were the glasses in The Tribune’s photo of people watching the eclipse?

Had to chuckle at the photo on Tuesday’s front page of a group of people in Atasacadero staring up at the eclipse, NONE of them wearing protective eyewear! They were last seen wandering aimlessly around Atascadero Lake.
Steve Doerr, Atascadero
August 24, 2017 2:48 PM
Had to chuckle at the photo on Tuesday’s front page of a group of people in Atasacadero staring up at the eclipse, NONE of them wearing protective eyewear! They were last seen wandering aimlessly around Atascadero Lake.
Steve Doerr, Atascadero
Comments