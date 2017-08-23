My subtle eclipse experience

I sat in my front yard in my blue Adirondack chair. Next to me, two fat bees fed on purple blooms. Three hummingbirds fluttered and twittered and dove and dashed above my head. Other birds sang in the pine tree. Two brown spiders hung in their webs, and my two kittens quietly sat at my feet.
I felt a subtle cooling of the air and noticed a subtle darkening of the foggy sky when the moon eclipsed the sun. No crowds or whooping and hollering for me. Just a quiet, foggy, very subtle Los Osos experience. A good thing.
Christine Ahern, Los Osos
