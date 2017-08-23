The partial solar eclipse is framed by an oak tree during an eclipse viewing party at the Atascadero Library.
The partial solar eclipse is framed by an oak tree during an eclipse viewing party at the Atascadero Library. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The partial solar eclipse is framed by an oak tree during an eclipse viewing party at the Atascadero Library. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

My subtle eclipse experience

August 23, 2017 8:51 PM

I sat in my front yard in my blue Adirondack chair. Next to me, two fat bees fed on purple blooms. Three hummingbirds fluttered and twittered and dove and dashed above my head. Other birds sang in the pine tree. Two brown spiders hung in their webs, and my two kittens quietly sat at my feet.

I felt a subtle cooling of the air and noticed a subtle darkening of the foggy sky when the moon eclipsed the sun. No crowds or whooping and hollering for me. Just a quiet, foggy, very subtle Los Osos experience. A good thing.

Christine Ahern, Los Osos

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team
Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season 2:00

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season
How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

View More Video