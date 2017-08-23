The former Sears location in Madonna Plaza.
Letters to the Editor

Madonna Plaza could use a skating rink — and more clothing choices

August 23, 2017 7:43 AM

Ideas for Madonna Plaza:

Why not build a skating rink? Our children are missing out on the fun many of us remember when we were kids. There are very few activities on the Central Coast that can be enjoyed by adults and kids all year round. Think of the Cal Poly students who would enjoy another activity in town when they have down time, as opposed to hitting the bars.

I’m just saying there are not enough activities of this kind to enjoy.

I also think more boutique stores would be great. I drive from Atascadero to the Pismo Outlets to shop, and I drive to Santa Maria to shop at Macy’s. The clothing selection at Madonna Plaza is limited when looking for formal wear or professional wear. They are starting to miss a great clientele looking for classy clothes, not always casual attire.

Icey Campbell, Atascadero

