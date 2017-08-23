Johnson Ranch hikers: Pick up after your dogs!

On a recent evening, my husband and I took a hike at Johnson Ranch. It had been a while since our last hike there. Johnson Ranch is such a beautiful place for a hike, and I didn’t realize how much I missed hiking there. But I have to say I was quite dismayed to see all the dog feces along the side of the trail! It was literally everywhere!
I don’t understand as there are mutt mitts provided at the entrance to the trail. The owners of the ranch are kind enough to allow us to bring our dogs out to hike with us. Why oh why are the dogs owners not picking up after them? And then we wonder why dogs are banned from so many places that responsible dog owners would like to take them? It’s these inconsiderate dog owners who ruin it for us responsible ones. Shame on them.
T. Keene, San Luis Obispo
