In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a firefighter knocks down flames as they approach a ranch near the Las Flores Canyon area west of Goleta, Calif., in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 16, 2016.
Letters to the Editor

Ignore climate change, and California wildfires will get worse

August 23, 2017 7:43 AM

In John Lindsey’s July 16 column, “It’s getting hotter and hotter, and that’s not good news,” he reports that Cal Fire predicts by 2050 a 300 percent increase in wildfire risk “due to climate change.”

So, should we just crank up the air conditioner and go about our business as usual? Powering our air conditioners will add to increased burning of fossil fuels (the leading contributor to climate change), which will cause temperatures to rise even more, resulting in additional wildfires. It seems like a hopeless, vicious cycle.

However, there is hope. We can stop the cycle by transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy sources of power. Placing a steadily increasing fee on carbon with the collected funds returned to households is the solution, but only Congress can accomplish this.

Google Carbon Fee and Dividend to learn more. If you agree that this makes sense, contact your Congress members and demand action. They listen to the voters.

Karen Wiles, San Luis Obispo

