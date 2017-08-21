Praise for Dan Krieger’s ‘Times Past’ history column

Opening up the paper on a Monday morning (Aug. 7), I became captivated by Dan Krieger’s article “Iconic artwork at Mission San Luis Obispo in need of restoration” and was reminded of how fortunate we are to have Professor Krieger (and his wise and compassionate wife, Lizzie) living in our community.
Weekly, he shares with us his deep knowledge of our region’s history in his column “Times Past.” What a joy! His phenomenal understanding of history (of both past and present-day dramas) is matched only by his lucid writing skills, his kind heart, and his broad humanitarian values. My thanks to The Tribune and to Professor Krieger for enriching my life so profoundly, every single week.
Craig Russell, San Luis Obispo
