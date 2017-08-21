Who’s the biggest liar — Obama, Clinton or Trump?

Two letters published Aug.18 were disturbing. In the first (“Is The Tribune blinded by hate?”), Ralph Bush accused The Tribune of leaning left, called Obama the worst president in history and praised Trump for the country’s current economic growth. There is a substantial list of bad presidents, and I know of no historian who has placed Obama on it. Trump inherited an economy that had shown steady growth and an unemployment rate that was at a historic low. Perhaps he has less to do with the growth than Mr. Bush imagines.
Jim Falerios (“After full-page political ad against President Trump, reader is tired of negative views”) claimed Secretary Clinton would be a worse president than Trump and used the campaign catchphrase “Lying Hillary.” Odd that one would use that term considering the trail of lies the present POTUS has left in his wake. According to Politifact, Clinton issued false statements 27 percent of the time in the campaign, while Trump’s total was 70 percent. After the Barcelona attack, he issued another whopper, saying General Pershing shot Islamic terrorists with bullets dipped in pig’s blood. Such an incident never took place.
Whatever one’s opinion of President Trump, his recent claims of good people advocating white supremacy are indefensible.
Tom Bauer, Morro Bay
