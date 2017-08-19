Yes, there is a dog park in SLO

John McKenzie in his Aug. 4 letter to the editor (“Should SLO go to the dogs?”) has not done his homework!
SLO has a great dog park at El Chorro Regional Park. In fact, it was the first dog park established in SLO County and we are celebrating our 16th anniversary this October.
El Chorro Dog Park was created and is maintained by SLO-4-Pups. Even though it is in a county park (opposite the entrance to Cuesta College), the city of SLO supplies the mutt mitts as their way of support.
There are water stations, doggy splash tubs, benches, picnic tables and plenty of tennis balls. This is a great place for dogs to play with their people on more than an acre of land. There is also a small fenced area for smaller, timid and/or senior dogs. It is a short drive to get to a country-like setting for fun with like-minded people and their dogs! For more information and directions, go to elchorrodogpark.org.
Karen Adler, president of SLO-4-Pups
