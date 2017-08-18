Letters to the Editor

There are no good Nazis or Ku Klux Klan members

August 18, 2017 8:12 AM

President Trump’s description of the parties in the tragic conflict in Charlottesville as comprised of good people on both sides got me thinking.

Throughout my life I have gotten to know many, many people.

I have known good Christians and Jews, good atheists and evangelicals, good Mormons and Muslims. I have met good knee-jerk liberals and good right-wing conservatives. I know good police officers, and even good lawbreakers. I have met good people who are pro-choice and good people who are anti-abortion. I have met good non-drinkers and good alcoholics. And I know wonderful, good people in every racial group, sexual orientation and economic class.

But I have never, ever met a good Nazi. Or a good Klan member. The notion is absurd.

Steve Sainsbury, San Luis Obispo

