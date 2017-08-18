Is The Tribune blinded by hate?

Is The Tribune so blinded by hate for our president that it has lost its hearing and eyesight? How many times does President Trump have to denounce Nazis and the KKK?
Could The Tribune not see the thugs from the left attacking the KKK and Nazi thugs? The Tribune is no different than Pravda in the days of the old Soviet Union, all one sided!
Look at all of the good things happening under President Trump. After all, he is following the worst president in American history. Look at where the market is now and our GDP.
You are haters and traitors.
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
