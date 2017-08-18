Letters to the Editor

Is The Tribune blinded by hate?

August 18, 2017 7:50 AM

Is The Tribune so blinded by hate for our president that it has lost its hearing and eyesight? How many times does President Trump have to denounce Nazis and the KKK?

Could The Tribune not see the thugs from the left attacking the KKK and Nazi thugs? The Tribune is no different than Pravda in the days of the old Soviet Union, all one sided!

Look at all of the good things happening under President Trump. After all, he is following the worst president in American history. Look at where the market is now and our GDP.

You are haters and traitors.

Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:40

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness
Remains of SLO County Marine killed in WWII return home after 74 years 6:36

Remains of SLO County Marine killed in WWII return home after 74 years
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

View More Video