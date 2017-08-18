President Trump should be removed from office

Donald Trump should be removed under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.
The 25th Amendment states that the president may be removed if he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Trump proves he is unable with every press conference and tweet.
All it takes is for the VP plus a majority of the cabinet or of a “body” designated by Congress to “declare” that Trump is “unable.” Trump has humiliated virtually every member of his cabinet and dissed all of the Congressional leaders. More importantly, he is a danger to our country. When will grown-ups say enough is enough?
After practicing law in Washington D.C. for 40+ years, I have no doubt that constitutional experts are currently drafting the briefs to support declaring Trump “unable.” The sooner the better.
Alex Karlin, San Luis Obispo
