One of the primary concerns over the rejected Las Pilitas quarry was increased truck traffic on Highway 58 at the Santa Margarita Elementary School crossing. An application for a new quarry project has been submitted to San Luis Obispo County.
One of the primary concerns over the rejected Las Pilitas quarry was increased truck traffic on Highway 58 at the Santa Margarita Elementary School crossing. An application for a new quarry project has been submitted to San Luis Obispo County. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
One of the primary concerns over the rejected Las Pilitas quarry was increased truck traffic on Highway 58 at the Santa Margarita Elementary School crossing. An application for a new quarry project has been submitted to San Luis Obispo County. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Las Pilitas quarry, the sequel

August 15, 2017 8:46 PM

They’re baaack! Yup, Our SLO County Planning Department just held its “scoping meeting” (Aug. 14) in Santa Margarita to let us beleaguered Santa Margarita residents know Las Pilitas LLC resubmitted its plan for a 203-acre quarry on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita. An identical plan to the one the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors wisely denied in 2015!

Unmitigable Class 1 impacts don’t matter to these people. By golly, they are going to get their mine, come hell or high water.

Pat Zimmerman, Santa Margarita

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach
Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay 1:13

Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay

View More Video