Las Pilitas quarry, the sequel

They’re baaack! Yup, Our SLO County Planning Department just held its “scoping meeting” (Aug. 14) in Santa Margarita to let us beleaguered Santa Margarita residents know Las Pilitas LLC resubmitted its plan for a 203-acre quarry on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita. An identical plan to the one the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors wisely denied in 2015!
Unmitigable Class 1 impacts don’t matter to these people. By golly, they are going to get their mine, come hell or high water.
Pat Zimmerman, Santa Margarita
